Sony faces backlash over rumored PS5 digital game DRM

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A new report claims that Sony may be introducing online DRM for all PS5 and PS4 digital games, potentially requiring consoles to connect to the internet every 30 days or risk losing access to game licenses.

The claim originated from an anonymous insider cited in reports, suggesting the change may have been unintended and possibly linked to a fix for an exploit, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the source, Sony was already aware of a confusing user interface but did not treat it as urgent, and a clarifying statement is now expected.

Popular modder Lance McDonald also alleged in posts on X that Sony has implemented always-online DRM for digital games purchased on the PlayStation Store. He claimed that every digital game would require an online check-in every 30 days.

McDonald further stated that failure to connect within that period could result in loss of the game license. He also shared a screenshot appearing to show a “remaining time” indicator on a PS4 digital game, suggesting a time-limited license system. However, PS5 titles reportedly do not display the same label, even though they are said to be affected.

The report also claims the issue applies only to newly purchased digital games, while older purchases may remain unaffected. It further suggests that console activation settings, such as “Activate as Primary Console,” would not bypass the restriction.

At this stage, none of the claims have been independently verified. Some observers believe the issue could be a bug rather than an intentional feature. The gaming preservation site “Does It Play?” also reported similar findings, suggesting newly purchased PS4 games may show a 30-day license timer, possibly introduced in a recent firmware update, with PS5 systems showing errors instead.

The situation has drawn concern from players, with comparisons being made to Microsoft’s previously proposed “always online” Xbox One policy in 2013, which was later abandoned after backlash. For now, Sony has not confirmed the reports, and the situation remains unclear.

News.Az