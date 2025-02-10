UBS upgrades Johnson Controls on new CEO, margin potential

+ ↺ − 16 px

UBS upgraded Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: ) to Buy from Neutral, raising its price target to $103, citing new leadership and strong profit improvement potential, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Analysts see 20% upside, highlighting the appointment of Joakim Weidemanis as CEO, whose past leadership at Danaher (NYSE:) drove 600 basis points of operating margin gains. UBS believes recent strategic divestitures will help streamline operations and improve profitability.

“We are positive on the appointment of a new, outsider CEO Joakim Weidemanis,” analyst said.

With strong demand in commercial HVAC and a path to higher-margin services, the firm projects 6% EPS growth above consensus by 2028, reinforcing confidence in JCI’s long-term structural improvements.

News.Az