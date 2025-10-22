UEFA Champions League: Athletic and Qarabag share the spoils in 1-1 Draw

In the third round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, the match between Spain's Athletic and Qarabag ended in a draw, News.Az reports.

In the 40th minute, Gorka Guruzeta found the back of Qarabag's net.

In the 1st minute, "Qarabag" player Leandro Andrade found the back of the net: 0-1.

The match kicked off at 8:45 p.m. Baku time (GMT+4) at the iconic San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.

The encounter is being officiated by Croatian FIFA referee Igor Pajač.

News.Az