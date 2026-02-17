UEFA Champions League: Galatasaray destroys Juventus 5:2

+ ↺ − 16 px

Galatasaray produced one of the most emphatic results of the UEFA Champions League season on Tuesday night, crushing Juventus 5 2 in Istanbul and taking firm control of the tie.

In front of a passionate home crowd at Rams Park, Galatasaray combined intensity, speed, and ruthless finishing to overwhelm the Italian side, particularly after the break. The result marked a statement European performance from the Turkish champions and left Juventus facing a daunting task in the return leg, News.Az reports.

The hosts opened the scoring early when Gabriel Sara found the net in the 12th minute, sending the stadium into celebration. Juventus responded through Teun Koopmeiners, who equalized in the 21st minute and then struck again in the 34th minute to give the visitors a temporary advantage before halftime.

The second half belonged entirely to Galatasaray. Noa Lang leveled the score in the 49th minute and put the hosts ahead with his second goal in the 56th minute, turning the match decisively. Davinson Sánchez extended the lead in the 63rd minute with a powerful finish, as Juventus struggled to regain their defensive shape.

Galatasaray continued to press and were rewarded again in the 78th minute when Sacha Boey scored from the right side to make it 5 2, effectively ending the contest. Juventus were unable to respond as the home side closed out the match with confidence and control.

By the final whistle, the scoreline reflected Galatasaray’s dominance and efficiency, particularly in the second half. The victory places Galatasaray in a commanding position ahead of the return leg in Italy, while Juventus now require a dramatic turnaround to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

