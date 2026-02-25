Mbappe to miss Real Madrid Champions League clash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid will be without top scorer Kylian Mbappe for Wednesday night's decisive Champions League play-off clash against Benfica and could be without the French international for more games after he was left out of the squad for the play-off due to knee problem.

He has played in 23 of Real Madrid's 25 La Liga matches this season, as well as eight out of nine Champions League matches and once in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercup, scoring 38 goals in 33 matches to highlight his importance to the squad, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Mbappe was also with Real Madrid in last summer's Club World Cup and like many of his teammates only had a reduced summer break.

News.Az