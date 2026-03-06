Real Madrid fined after fan makes Nazi salute in Champions League

+ ↺ − 16 px

UEFA has fined Real Madrid 15,000 euros ($17,364) after a supporter was caught performing a Nazi salute during the club’s UEFA Champions League playoff second-leg match against Benfica last week.

In a statement, Real Madrid said the individual was quickly identified by stadium security and immediately removed from the Santiago Bernabéu shortly after appearing on the broadcast. The club added that it had asked its disciplinary committee to launch an immediate expulsion procedure against the member responsible, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

UEFA also ordered a partial closure of the stadium for one match, affecting 500 seats in the lower south stand. However, the sanction has been suspended for one year, meaning it will only take effect if similar incidents occur again during that period.

Real Madrid won the match 2–1, securing a 3–1 aggregate victory to advance to the round of 16. The Spanish giants will now face Manchester City in the next stage of the competition.

News.Az