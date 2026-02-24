Yandex metrika counter

UEFA Champions League: Newcastle United 3–2 Qarabağ FK

Source: Bloomberg.com

Newcastle United defeated Qarabağ FK 3–2 in their UEFA Champions League knockout play off encounter on Tuesday night.

The match was played at a high tempo, with both teams creating multiple scoring opportunities. Newcastle opened the scoring early in the first half, but Qarabağ responded with an equaliser to bring the sides levelNews.Az reports.

The hosts regained the lead before the break, while Qarabağ again drew level in the second half following a quick attacking move. Newcastle secured the winning goal later in the match to seal the 3–2 result.

Both sides showed attacking intent throughout the game, producing an open contest with five goals scored.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

