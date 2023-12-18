UEFA Europa League: Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag to take on Portuguese Braga in knockout round play-off

Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag will face Portugal’s Braga football club in the knockout round play-off of the UEFA Europa League, following the draw held Monday in Nyon, Switzerland, News.Az reports.

The first leg between the clubs will be held in Portugal on February 15, while the return match will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku, on February 22.

The UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off fixtures are as follows:

Feyenoord (the Netherlands) vs Roma (Italy)

Milan (Italy) vs Rennes (France)

Young Boys (Switzerland) vs Sporting (Portugal)

Benfica (Portugal) vs Toulouse (France)

Braga (Portugal) vs Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Galatasaray (Türkiye) vs Sparta Prague (Czech Republic)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs Olympique Marseille (France)

