UEFA Europa League: Danish referees to control FC Qarabag vs Nantes match

Danish referee Jakob Kehlet will be in charge of a match between Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag vs French Nantes on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa League group stage, News.Az reports. 

Kehlet will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Lars Hummelgaard and Victor Skytte, with Jørgen Burchardt as the fourth official. Dutch referees Jeroen Manschot and Rob Dieperink will be the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) of the game.

The match will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, France, at 23:00 Baku time on October 27.


