UEFA Europa League: Scottish referees to officiate FC Qarabag vs Ajax match

Scottish referee Nicholas Walsh will officiate the Matchday 3 Europa League 2024/2025 clash between Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag and Ajax from the Netherlands.

Walsh will be supported by fellow Scots Graeme Stewart and Calum Spence as assistant referees, with Christopher Graham serving as the fourth official.Kevin Clancy and John Beaton will take on the roles of video assistant referees (VAR) for the match, News.Az reports.The game is scheduled for October 24 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, kicking off at 20:45 local time.

