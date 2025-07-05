UFC confirms White House fight card plans, Conor McGregor says ‘count me in’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UFC has confirmed plans to host a fight card on the grounds of the White House, a bold proposal first floated by President Donald Trump as part of the celebrations for America’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.

On Friday, a UFC spokesperson told that the mixed martial arts organization is aligned with Trump’s vision for a historic event at one of the most iconic locations in the U.S. However, no specific details, including the date or potential fight lineup, have been disclosed yet, News.Az reports, citing CBS Sport.

“We’re going to have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House,” Trump said during a speech in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday. “We have a lot of land there. Every one of our national parks, battlefields, and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250. And I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight.”

Among the first fighters to express interest was former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, who tweeted Friday: “I would be honoured. Count me in!”

McGregor, 36, has not competed since his July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier and recently withdrew from a scheduled bout against Michael Chandler. Still, his name carries significant weight, and his participation would generate major buzz around the event.

Trump has long had close ties with UFC President Dana White, a longtime supporter who has appeared at Trump rallies and multiple Republican National Conventions. Trump himself has attended numerous UFC events, most recently appearing at UFC 314 in Miami.

White, who was publicly thanked by Trump after the 2024 election for his continued support, has not yet commented on the proposed fight card but is expected to play a central role in making it happen.

As the countdown to America 250 begins, the idea of a UFC bout at the White House underscores Trump’s flair for spectacle, and the UFC’s willingness to push the boundaries of sports entertainment.

