UFC Paris: Mason Jones overcomes early knockdown to beat Bolaji Oki - VIDEO

Mason Jones overcame a rocky start to defeat Bolaji Oki at UFC Fight Night 258.

After being dropped and hurt in the first round, Jones rallied to finish Oki via ground-and-pound at 3:18 of Round 2 in their lightweight clash Saturday at Paris’ Accor Arena, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Showing impressive cardio, Jones absorbed the early pressure, slammed Oki to the mat, and unleashed a barrage of punches to secure the victory.

With the finish, the former Cage Warriors champion extended his winning streak to six. Jones called for a spot on the Nov. 22 UFC Fight Night card in Qatar.


