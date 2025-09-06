UFC Paris: Mason Jones overcomes early knockdown to beat Bolaji Oki - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mason Jones overcame a rocky start to defeat Bolaji Oki at UFC Fight Night 258.

After being dropped and hurt in the first round, Jones rallied to finish Oki via ground-and-pound at 3:18 of Round 2 in their lightweight clash Saturday at Paris’ Accor Arena, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Showing impressive cardio, Jones absorbed the early pressure, slammed Oki to the mat, and unleashed a barrage of punches to secure the victory.

With the finish, the former Cage Warriors champion extended his winning streak to six. Jones called for a spot on the Nov. 22 UFC Fight Night card in Qatar.

What a comeback



The ground and pound from @MasonJones1995 results in a TKO win at #UFCParis! pic.twitter.com/y4jjmSEvYQ — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2025

THE WELSH DRAGON #UFCParis



How about THAT for a comeback from @MasonJones1995?! pic.twitter.com/mKqCgz4RYa — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 6, 2025

News.Az