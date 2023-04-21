UK ambassador to Azerbaijan extends Eid greetings to Muslims

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld congratulated Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, News.Az reports.

“I congratulate the world and Azerbaijani Muslims on Eid al-Fitr. May Allah accept your fasts!", the UK ambassador said on Twitter.

Today, the Azerbaijani people celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr has been celebrated by Muslims since the second year of the Hijri calendar (622 AD).

Eid al-Fitr has been celebrated at the state level in Azerbaijan since 1993.

News.Az