UK ambassador to Azerbaijan honors memory of martyrs of January 20 tragedy
UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku to commemorate the martyrs of the January 20 tragedy, News.Az reports.
“Today I honor the memory of the heroes who died in the events of January 20. They died for the independence and freedom of Azerbaijan,” the UK diplomat tweeted.