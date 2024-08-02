UK ambassador to Azerbaijan makes a post over mine incident in Gazakh district

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has shared a social media publication over the mine incident in Gizilhajili village of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district, News.az reports.

“I am very saddened by the news that a soldier of the State Border Service and employees of ANAMA were injured as a result of a mine explosion in Gizilhajili village. I wish them a speedy recovery. We'll continue to work together with our partners in the fight against the mine threat,” the publication said.Landmines laid during the Armenian occupation exploded today in Gizilhajili village, which was returned to Azerbaijan by Armenia on the basis of an agreement on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border reached on April 19, 2024."As a result of the incident, a warrant officer from the Border Service Khayal Ahadli, and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) employee Afig Mehdizade sustained leg injuries from an anti-personnel mine explosion while performing demining duties. The agency employees - Elchin Alakbarov and Yavar Mirzayev received shrapnel injuries. The injured were immediately hospitalized, and their lives are out of danger," the joint statement of the country's Prosecutor General's Office, State Border Service, and ANAMA said.The statement highlighted that the Shamkir Military Prosecutor's Office and the Gazakh District Prosecutor's Office, along with the assistance of a forensic prosecutor, are currently conducting an examination of the scene and performing other essential procedural actions.An investigation into the incident is underway by the prosecutorial authorities, the joint statement added.

News.Az