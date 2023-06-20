Yandex metrika counter

UK and Azerbaijan are tackling global threats together - British Minister

The UK and Azerbaijan are tackling global threats together, British Minister of State for Europe and North America Leo Docherty wrote on it Twitter page, News.az reports.

"I had the pleasure to host the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss the breadth of the UK-Azerbaijan partnership during our 5th strategic dialogue. I look forward to greater collaboration in security, trade and culture," he noted.


