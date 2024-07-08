UK announces new military aid package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Defense Secretary John Healey announced a new military aid package for Ukraine after a meeting on Sunday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov in the southern port city of Odesa, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The package will include “more artillery guns, a quarter of a million ammunition rounds and nearly 100 precision Brimstone missiles,” according to a government statement.Healey “also pledged to fast-track military support committed for Ukraine in April to arrive within the next 100 days.”During his visit, which coincided with Ukrainian celebrations of their annual Navy Day, he “confirmed that Britain’s steadfast commitment to Ukraine will be reinvigorated by the new government in Westminster.”“There may have been a change in government, but the UK is united for Ukraine,” Healey said.“As the new defense secretary, I will ensure that we reinvigorate Britain’s support by stepping up supplies of vital military aid,” he said.“Our commitment to stand with the Ukrainian people is absolute, as is our resolve to confront Russian aggression and pursue (President Vladimir) Putin for his war crimes.“This government is steadfast in our commitment to continue supplying military assistance and will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends for as long as it takes,” he added.The new package will include a quarter of a million rounds of 50-caliber ammunition, 90 Brimstone anti-tank missiles, 50 small military boats to support river and coastal operations, 40 de-mining vehicles, 10 AS-90 artillery guns and 61 bulldozers to help build defensive positions and support for previously gifted AS-90s, including 32 new barrels and critical spares which will help Ukraine fire another 60,000 155mm rounds, according to the statement.The defense secretary “directed officials to ensure that the promised package in April of military aid is accelerated and delivered in full to Ukraine within the next 100 days.”The UK announced in April this year the largest ever military aid package to Ukraine, including 400 vehicles, 1,600 strike and air defense missiles, including additional Storm Shadow long-range precision guided-missiles, four million rounds of ammunition and 60 boats, including off-shore raiding craft, the statement added.

News.Az