UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting denies leadership challenge against PM Starmer

British Health Secretary Wes Streeting has denied reports that he is planning to challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the leadership of the Labour Party.

Speaking to LBC radio on Wednesday, Streeting dismissed the speculation as “totally self-defeating” and false. “I’m not going to demand the prime minister’s resignation. I support the Prime Minister. I have done since he was elected leader of the Labour Party,” he said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The rumors emerged after media reports suggested allies of Starmer feared a possible leadership contest later this month, potentially following the budget announcement on November 26. Streeting and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood were named as potential contenders.

Starmer led Labour to a landslide victory in 2024, but the party has faced challenges in government, trailing behind Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in the polls. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is expected to unveil a second budget later this month, with measures including tax increases aimed at closing the fiscal gap and boosting the economy.

News.Az