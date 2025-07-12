UK issues amber heat health alert as heatwave intensifies

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK authorities have issued an amber heat health alert on Friday, warning that the ongoing heatwave could result in an increase in heat-related fatalities.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) raised the alert level from yellow to amber for several regions, including London, the East and West Midlands, East of England, South East and South West, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The UKHSA does not operate in Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland, which are also forecast to face high temperatures during the heatwave.

According to the BBC, temperatures could reach 34C (93.2F) in parts of London on Friday.

"Significant impacts are likely in the affected areas," the UKHSA said in a statement, adding that "a rise in deaths is likely," especially among people aged 65 and older or those with pre-existing health conditions.

Younger age groups may also be affected, it added.

Health and social care services are expected to face strain due to the persistent heat.

Hospitals and care homes may experience indoor temperatures exceeding recommended thresholds, while staff could struggle to maintain essential services, according to the agency.

The amber alerts are expected to remain in effect until Monday morning.

Wildfire warnings have also been issued in Northern Ireland and Scotland, while dry conditions have triggered a hosepipe ban in Yorkshire.

Much of the UK has experienced unusually hot and dry weather throughout July, with forecasts indicating the heat will persist into the coming week.

Authorities have urged the public to stay cool and hydrated, and to check on vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbors.

News.Az