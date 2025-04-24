+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom may abandon plans to send thousands of troops to protect Ukraine, as such actions are considered too risky, News.Az reports citing The Times.

It is noted that a change in the format of military support may force Moscow to reconsider its “red lines” in order to reach a peace agreement.

Instead, British and French military instructors should be sent to Western Ukraine.

This will be in line with the commitment to military presence in the country, but the instructors will not be near the front, will not guard strategic facilities, and will not directly protect Ukrainian troops.

The planes are supposed to provide air cover for Western troops on the ground.

Turkey, in turn, will play a key role in the naval component of the operation, which is currently in the planning stages.

Weapons supplies from the UK and European countries will continue to be delivered to Ukraine to ensure that it maintains a strong position in case Russia violates the terms of a possible peace agreement.

Although no final decisions have been made yet, the British Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the country does not completely abandon the idea of sending troops to Ukraine in one form or another.

One of the diplomatic sources involved in the discussions within the “coalition of the willing” reported plans to involve tens of thousands of ground troops: the risks are too high, and the available forces are insufficient for such a task.

However, there are fears in Ukraine that foreign training contingents could be withdrawn at the first sign of danger, just as happened with the British military on the eve of the full-scale invasion.

A diplomatic source told The Times: “We will change our position, but we want Moscow to break its red lines.”

