UK MP Tulip Siddiq sentenced in Bangladesh over land corruption case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Labour MP and former minister Tulip Siddiq has been sentenced to two years in prison and fined 100,000 Bangladeshi Taka ($821) in Bangladesh after being tried in absentia over alleged corruption involving a land deal linked to her family. Siddiq, whose aunt is Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, strongly denies the charges.





The trial, which included 16 other people, centered on claims that Siddiq influenced her aunt to secure a plot of land for her mother and siblings. Legal experts and senior UK lawyers have raised concerns over the fairness of the proceedings, citing a lack of proper legal representation and procedural issues, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Siddiq, based in London, is unlikely to serve the sentence, and the UK has no extradition treaty with Bangladesh. She resigned from her government post in January to avoid being a “distraction” amid controversy over her ties to Hasina. Multiple other charges and ongoing investigations involving Siddiq and her family remain active in Bangladesh.

News.Az