UK net migration falls to 204,000 in year to June 2025

UK net migration falls to 204,000 in year to June 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Net migration to the UK dropped sharply to 204,000 in the year ending June 2025, down from a peak of 906,000 in June 2023.

The decline reflects a combination of fewer arrivals and a slight increase in departures, including a net outflow of both EU and UK citizens. Most UK nationals leaving were under 35 years old, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The fall comes amid wider global migration developments, including the U.S. reviewing green card holders from 19 “countries of concern.”

News.Az