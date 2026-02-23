UK nominates ex-Amazon executive Doug Gurr as CMA chair

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Amazon Inc executive Doug Gurr has been nominated as the permanent chair of the UK’s antitrust watchdog, the government said on Monday.

Britain’s business minister Peter Kyle selected Gurr to continue leading the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) after he had served in the role on an interim basis since last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Gurr was appointed temporarily following government calls for regulators, including the CMA, to place greater emphasis on supporting economic growth.

Subject to approval at a parliamentary hearing, Gurr will serve a full five-year term as chair of the CMA.

