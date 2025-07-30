UK plans to recognise Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes action

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday Britain was prepared to recognise a Palestinian state in September at the United Nations General Assembly in response to growing public anger over the images of starving children in Gaza, News.Az reports quoting Reuters.

Starmer spoke a day after talks in Scotland with U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he did "not mind" if Britain recognised a Palestinian state, though Washington - Israel's closest ally - has long declined to do so.

Britain, if it acts, would become the second Western power on the U.N. Security Council to do so after France last week, reflecting Israel's deepening isolation over its conduct in its war against Hamas in Gaza, where a humanitarian disaster has set in and the Palestinian death toll has risen above 60,000.

Starmer said Britain would make the move unless Israel took substantive steps to allow more aid to enter Gaza, made clear there will be no annexation of the West Bank and committed to a long-term peace process that delivers a "two-state solution" - a Palestinian state co-existing in peace alongside Israel.