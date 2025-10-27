UK PM Starmer arrives in Türkiye to discuss Eurofighter deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s National Defense Minister Yasar Guler welcomed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Ankara on Monday.

Starmer is on an official visit at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

He is accompanied by UK Defense Secretary John Healey and Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth.

During the visit, Starmer is expected to update President Erdogan on the latest developments in ongoing discussions between Türkiye and the UK regarding the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.

