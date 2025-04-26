UK PM Starmer meets Ukrainian President Zelensky in Rome

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome on Saturday afternoon, said a Downing Street spokesperson, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

They discussed efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine and agreed to speak again at the earliest opportunity, according to the spokesperson.

Britain has reaffirmed its willingness to lead in the "coalition of the willing," a post-conflict arrangement that it announced last month during a summit in London.

