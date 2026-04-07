UK police identify body found in river months ago as missing woman

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Police have identified the deceased as a 54-year-old woman, identified only by her first name of Robyn.

Avon & Somerset Police said Robyn had last been seen on November 28 last year in Meadows Lane, Bath, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

She was reported missing on December 17.

Cops said at the time they were growing increasingly concerned for her welfare as they continued to investigate her disappearance.

Detectives had previously confirmed two of Robyn’s last known sightings in Bath.

The first was at around 8pm on November 27, when she was seen in Bathwick Street, heading towards Beckford Road.

Her Mini had been found earlier in nearby Bathwick.

A second sighting was then confirmed at about 1.15am the following day when Robyn was seen on London Road near the Esso garage, heading in the direction of Morrisons.

Police said significant work had be the undertaken since a body was recovered from the River Avon in January, so they could establish the woman’s identity and contact her next of kin.

In an update, cops said her family had been notified.

A spokesperson said: “Her family has been updated, and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

Robyn’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and enquiries are continuing on behalf of the coroner.

News.Az