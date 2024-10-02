UK says its forces help prevent escalation following Iranian missile attack on Israel
US forces played a role on Tuesday in averting further escalation following Iran's missile attack on Israel, according to Defense Secretary John Healey.“I completely condemn Iran’s attack against Israel. British forces have this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East,” Healey said in a statement , News.Az reports.
“I want to thank all British personnel involved in the operation for their courage and professionalism,” he noted.
The defense secretary also reaffirmed UK’s full support for Israel’s right to defend its country and its people against threats.
Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israel's campaign against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon.
The IRGC claimed that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their targets.
According to Israeli authorities, about 180 missiles were fired toward Israel, though most were intercepted by Israeli defense systems.
In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, calling it a "big mistake" by Iran. He warned that Tehran would face consequences, stating, "The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and to take revenge on our enemies."