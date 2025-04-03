UK set to host 2035 Women's World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom is set to host the 2035 Women's World Cup as the sole "valid" bidder for the tournament, Fifa president Gianni Infantino says.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland submitted a joint expression of interest in March to hold the World Cup across the home nations, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Under Fifa rotation rules, the tournament must be in Europe or Africa.

Spain's federation president Rafael Louzan said last week that they were "working on" a joint bid alongside Portugal and Morocco.

However, the deadline for expressions of interest passed on Monday and Infantino says the UK's bid is the only one received for 2035, while the United States are set to host the 2031 edition.

"Today I can confirm as part of the bidding process that we received one bid for 2031 and one valid bid for 2035," Infantino said at a Uefa congress in Belgrade.

"The 2031 bid is the United States of America and potentially some other Concacaf members and the 2035 bid is from Europe and the home nations.

"So the path is there for the Women's World Cup in 2031 and 2035 to take place in some great nations and further boost the women's football movement."

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "We are honoured to be the sole bidder for the Fifa Women's World Cup 2035.

"The hard work starts now to put together the best possible bid by the end of the year."

England women's manager Sarina Wiegman said: "We know from the experience of the Euros [in 2022] how big the game is already here and what the momentum did in the country.

"Another tournament on an even bigger stage would be incredible and give another boost to the game."

Formal bids for the 2035 World Cup must be submitted this winter, with a vote taking place to confirm the hosts in a Fifa congress in 2026.

Infantino also confirmed that the 2031 Women's World Cup will be a 48-team tournament, up from 32 in 2027.

Should the UK's bid be confirmed, the 2035 Women's World Cup will be the second time a World Cup has been held in the home nations after the 1966 men's tournament in England.

