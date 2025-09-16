UK summons Russian ambassador over NATO airspace violations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain has summoned the Russian ambassador following recent violations of NATO airspace, the British Foreign Office confirmed on Sept. 16.

Last week, Poland shot down Russian drones, marking the first known such action by a NATO member since Russia’s war in Ukraine began. Days later, Romania scrambled jets after a Russian drone breached its airspace, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“These incursions are utterly unacceptable,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said, emphasizing that the UK stands united with NATO allies in condemning Russia’s “reckless actions.” The spokesperson added: “Russia should understand that its continued aggression only strengthens NATO unity and our determination to stand with Ukraine. Any further incursions will again be met with force.”

In response, Russia’s embassy in London confirmed that Ambassador Andrei Kelin received a formal protest. The embassy insisted that Russia had no plans to target Polish territory during its strikes on Ukrainian military installations and stressed it does not wish to escalate tensions with Poland or NATO.

