UK to host 'Coalition of the Willing' Summit on Ukraine next week

The United Kingdom will host a high-level meeting of the so-called “coalition of the willing” next week, bringing together a group of Western nations committed to supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

The summit, organized on the sidelines of a planned France–UK bilateral summit, will focus on delivering security guarantees to Ukraine, increasing military and diplomatic pressure on Russia, and ensuring Ukraine's continued capacity to fight, according to a senior Elysée official, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to lead the discussions from Northwood Headquarters, the command center of NATO’s Allied Maritime Command near London.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join the meeting remotely from Rome, where he will be attending another international conference focused on aid and long-term support for Kyiv.

“On the agenda, there’s how to maintain Ukraine’s defense capabilities, how to increase pressure on Russia, and how to move forward with the next steps,” the French official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The “coalition of the willing”, which includes over 30 countries, was launched earlier this year by France and the UK to coordinate military aid and explore post-war security guarantees for Ukraine. However, the coalition has not convened formally since March, amid internal disagreements over U.S. involvement and the feasibility of deploying Western reassurance troops to Ukrainian territory.

With President Donald Trump reportedly reluctant to engage in ceasefire negotiations with Moscow, European countries have stepped up their leadership role, especially as Russian aerial assaults intensify across Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv.

The urgency of the talks comes as the Pentagon has paused shipments of critical air defense missiles to Ukraine, citing low U.S. stockpiles — a move Ukrainian officials warn could embolden Russian advances.

Despite these concerns, the Elysée insisted the coalition’s core mission remains unchanged, emphasizing that support for Ukraine’s military needs remains the top priority.

It remains unclear which other coalition leaders will travel to the UK for the meeting. Downing Street has not yet commented publicly on the upcoming summit.

