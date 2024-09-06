UK to provide Ukraine with hundreds of multirole missiles

The UK will deliver 650 Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) systems to Ukraine as part of a £162 million contract aimed at enhancing the country’s air defense capabilities.

This commitment is a part of the new British government's continued support for Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said in a statement , News.Az reports.The air defense package will be announced by Defense Secretary John Healey MP today at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) meeting at US Air Force Base in Ramstein – his first as Defense Secretary. At the 24th meeting of the group, the Defense Secretary will set out the UK’s ironclad commitment to Ukraine and urge allies to continue to supply Ukraine with vital equipment.It comes following a bilateral meeting between John Healey and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov in London earlier this week, where the pair discussed how the UK will continue to ramp-up support over the coming months. At that meeting, the Defense Secretary confirmed that £300 million worth of artillery ammunition will start to be delivered by the end of this year to support Ukraine’s war effort.

