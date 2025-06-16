Ukraine accuses Russia of mixing its dead among returned bodies

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Ukraine accused Russia of mixing the bodies of its own fallen soldiers with those of Ukrainian military personnel that have been returned, and claimed that over one million Russians have been killed since the conflict began.

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War announced on Telegram that Russia repatriated 1,245 bodies Monday, as per an agreement made between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. The agency asserts that Ukraine has received a total of 6,057 bodies so far, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky posted to Telegram Monday that Russia has so far transferred the bodies of 6,060 Ukrainian military members back to Ukraine and received 78 in return. Russia's Ministry of Defense made a separate follow-up announcement that Russia is also ready to transfer the bodies of another 2,239 Ukrainian service members. However, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko posted to Telegram Monday that among the bodies Ukraine has received, "the bodies of the Russian military were also handed over to us, mixed with the bodies of Ukrainians."

