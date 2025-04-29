Ukraine appoints three new deputy defense ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a bid to boost the effectiveness and strategic planning of its defense operations amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine reshuffled its defense leadership on Tuesday by appointing three new deputy defense ministers.

"Today, I made several key appointments aimed at ensuring greater efficiency and agility in the work of the defense agency, as well as creating conditions for deeper integration with international partners," Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Facebook, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sergiy Boyev was appointed first deputy minister of defense. Previously responsible for international cooperation, Boyev will now coordinate among deputy ministers and focus on enhancing international partnerships and defense-industrial development.

Lt. Gen. Mykola Shevtsov was named deputy minister for logistics and procurement. Shevtsov said his experience in logistics will support ongoing procurement reforms and efforts to speed up supply processes.

Oleksandr Kozenko was appointed deputy minister for aviation development. He has held positions in civil aviation and advised the Defense Ministry since 2023.

The ministry also confirmed that Serhii Melnyk concluded his tenure as deputy minister. His contributions included support services for military personnel and developing Ukraine’s reserve officer cooperation with NATO. He will continue working in another capacity.

News.Az