Ukraine appoints Yuliia Svyrydenko as new Prime Minister in major government reshuffle

Ukraine’s parliament has officially confirmed Yuliia Svyrydenko as the country’s new prime minister in a sweeping cabinet shake-up amid ongoing war efforts and evolving diplomatic relations with key allies, including the United States.

The 39-year-old economist, who previously served as first deputy prime minister and economy minister, was nominated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to succeed Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s longest-serving prime minister, after five years in office, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Svyrydenko secured 262 votes in favor, with 22 lawmakers opposing and 26 abstaining.

“Our government sets its course toward a Ukraine that stands firm on its own foundations, military, economic, and social,” Svyrydenko said on social media following her appointment. “My key goal is real, positive results that every Ukrainian will feel in daily life.”

The cabinet overhaul comes as Ukraine continues to resist Russia’s full-scale invasion while managing delicate negotiations with Washington over future military and economic assistance. Zelensky emphasized the need for a new approach to diplomatic relations with the U.S., ahead of planned bilateral agreements.

Outgoing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is expected to remain in the government as defense minister, replacing Rustem Umerov, in what analysts describe as a move to strengthen Ukraine’s wartime leadership.

Olha Stefanishyna appointed as special envoy to the U.S., with plans to become ambassador after U.S. approval.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s digital transformation minister, becomes first deputy prime minister.

The Economy, Ecology, and Agriculture ministries will merge into a single agency led by Oleksii Sobolev.

Taras Kachka to replace Stefanishyna as deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Social Policy Ministry renamed to Ministry for Social Policy, Family, and Unity, headed by Denys Uliutin.

Svitlana Hrynchuk becomes energy minister, replacing Herman Halushchenko, who moves to the Justice Ministry.

Meanwhile, Herman Smetanin, outgoing strategic industries minister, will lead Ukroboronprom, Ukraine’s largest state-owned defense firm, as the Strategic Industries Ministry is dissolved.

The Ukrainian parliament, dominated by Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party, is set to confirm additional cabinet members in the coming days. The reshuffle is seen as a strategic step to consolidate governance, streamline ministries, and secure international support amid ongoing war and economic challenges.

