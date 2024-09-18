Ukraine boosts defense spending amid ongoing war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) on Wednesday approved a substantial increase to the state budget, allocating an additional Hr 500 billion ($12 billion) for defense and military needs.

In total, 298 lawmakers voted in support of the budget increase, and no lawmakers voted against, News.Az reports.MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced on Telegram that the total expenditures for this year have reached a record Hr 3.73 trillion ($89.8 billion).The Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada had previously recommended this increase earlier in the month.

