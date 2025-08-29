Death toll from Russian strikes on Kyiv climbs to 23

The death toll from Russia's August 28 missile and drone strikes on Kyiv has risen to 23, with rescue operations still underway.

"Unfortunately, the number of fatalities in Kyiv has increased to 23," Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said a post on Telegram, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

On the night of August 27-28, the Russian army carried out combined missile and drone strikes on Kyiv. Significant destruction was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Desnianskyi districts of the city.

