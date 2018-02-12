Ukraine deports Saakashvili on charter flight to Poland - border service

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Georgian president, ex-governor of Ukraine's Odessa region and current opposition leader, Mikheil Saakashvili was deported from Ukraine on Monday on board a charter flight bound to Warsaw, a spokesman for Ukraine's border service stated, APA reports quoting sputniknews.



"This person was on Ukrainian territory illegally and therefore, in compliance with all legal procedures, he was returned to the country from where he arrived," Ukraine's border service stated.

Saakashvili's lawyer Pavel Bogomazov earlier said his client was detained in Kiev by Ukraine's State Border Service on Monday.

News.Az