Ukraine extending martial law

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to extend martial law in the country.

A bill on approval of the presidential decree "On the extension of martial law in Ukraine" was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, the parliament said on its website, News.Az reports.

The text of the bill has not yet been made public.

President Zelensky signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in Ukraine. MPs approved this document by 300 votes on February 24.

According to the decree, martial law is introduced from 05:30 on February 24, 2022 for a period of 30 days. On March 15, the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law for another 30 days from 05:30 on March 26 to April 24 inclusive.

