Ukraine, Germany to launch Europe’s first automated drone line

Under the new "Build with Ukraine" initiative, Ukrainian-made drones will be produced on an industrial scale in Europe.

Germany’s Quantum Systems and Ukraine’s Frontline Robotics are forming a joint venture, Quantum Frontline Industries (QFI), to stand up what they say will be Europe’s first fully automated industrial production line for drones destined for Ukraine’s armed forces, the companies said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Under the “Build with Ukraine” initiative, QFI will mass-produce battle-tested, multi-purpose drones developed by Frontline Robotics. Quantum Systems will provide industrial infrastructure and manufacturing operations, while Frontline Robotics will supply licensed designs, training and full life-cycle support in line with NATO standards.

All systems built in Germany will be delivered to Ukraine’s armed forces in quantities determined by the country’s Defense Ministry, the companies said.

“The production line will combine battle-tested Ukrainian technology with German industrial automation, creating a new model of cross-border defense co-production: a ‘German model,’” the statement said, adding that the project will also create jobs for Ukrainians.

“Ukrainians have revolutionized drone warfare; now, together, we will revolutionize industrial warfare. For Quantum Systems, this is the logical next step based on our proven track record supporting Ukraine. Together with Frontline Robotics, we will build the first overseas manufacturing capacity of this scale in Europe for Ukraine,” Quantum Systems said.

Frontline Robotics called the collaboration a mission-driven effort. “We are confident our example will pave the way for future projects like this. The cooperation will provide Ukraine’s Defense Forces with thousands of drones to counter the Russian aggressor,” said Frontline Robotics CEO Yevhen Tretiak.

The QFI launch follows a strategic partnership the two companies signed earlier this year. The location of the German-Ukrainian facility will not be disclosed for security reasons.

In August 2024, Quantum Systems began assembling Vector UAVs in Ukraine. The drones are put together from kits shipped from Germany, with some Ukrainian-made parts, including CRPA antennas.

Last month, Poland announced plans to produce Seawolf maritime drones as part of a Norwegian company Kongsberg investment aimed at building a new security architecture for the Baltic Sea.

Separately, Ukrainian startup Strug is developing unmanned boats that carry strike FPV drones to extend their range.

Earlier, Quantum Systems also unveiled the Jäger interceptor drone designed to counter Shahed drones.

News.Az