Ukraine hopes to see US peace plan in January
TASS
Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky has said he hopes to see US President-elect Donald Trump’s peace plan in January, News.az reports citing TASS.
"I want to see the new US president’s proposals. I think we will have them already in January. And I think we will have a plan of how to end this war," the UKrinform news agency quoted him as saying at a meeting on the Kiev-promoted Grain for Ukraine program.
He said he doesn’t know when he will be able to meet with Trump but this will obviously happen after his inauguration. "I don’t know when our meeting will take place, I don’t have the dates. It will depend on many things, not only the schedules, but also on the legitimacy of relevant meetings. If we want meetings that would address certain matters, there should be corresponding legislative possibilities for that, they should be held after the inauguration," he said.
