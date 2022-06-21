Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine, Hungary agree to develop cooperation in energy sector

  • World
  • Share
Ukraine, Hungary agree to develop cooperation in energy sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban agreed to develop cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector during a phone call on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

In a tweet, Zelenkyy thanked Hungary for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“Had a fruitful conversation with PM Viktor Orban. Thanked for the support of sovereignty and the shelter for Ukrainians during the war. Agreed to develop cooperation in the energy sector. Grateful for supporting the candidate status for Ukraine. Invited him to visit Ukraine,” the president noted.

News about - Ukraine, Hungary agree to develop cooperation in energy sector


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      