Ukraine, Hungary agree to develop cooperation in energy sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban agreed to develop cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector during a phone call on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

In a tweet, Zelenkyy thanked Hungary for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“Had a fruitful conversation with PM Viktor Orban. Thanked for the support of sovereignty and the shelter for Ukrainians during the war. Agreed to develop cooperation in the energy sector. Grateful for supporting the candidate status for Ukraine. Invited him to visit Ukraine,” the president noted.

