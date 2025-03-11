Ukraine launches major drone attack targeting Moscow, Russia says VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

. Ukraine targeted the Russian capital early on Wednesday in what seemed to be the biggest drone attack so far, forcing the closure of two of the airports serving the city, sparking fires and damaging houses, officials and media said, News.az reports citing Reuters

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that at least 60 drones were destroyed on approach towards the city.

"At the moment, the roof of a building in Moscow has been slightly damaged by falling debris from a downed UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle)," Sobyanin said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

In an earlier post, he said there were no injuries, according to preliminary reports. Moscow and its surrounding region, with a population of at least 21 million, is one of the biggest metropolitan areas in Europe, alongside Istanbul. Baza, a news Telegram channel that is close to Russia's security services, and other Russian news telegram channels posted videos of several residential fires around Moscow that they said were sparked by the attacks. In one video Baza showed what it said was an apartment ablaze in a multi-storey residential building in the Ramenskoye district of the Moscow region, some 50 km (31 miles) southeast of the Kremlin.

