Ukraine lays groundwork for a Trump-Zelensky summit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga announced that preparations are underway for a meeting between President-elect Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sibiga noted that Zelensky had already spoken with Trump shortly after his election victory, News.az reports.- They discussed possible future interactions at the leaders' level. As I have already mentioned, Volodymyr Zelensky's team and Donald Trump's team have begun preparations to organise the meeting - said the head of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

News.Az