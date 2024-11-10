Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine lays groundwork for a Trump-Zelensky summit

  • Politics
  • Share
Ukraine lays groundwork for a Trump-Zelensky summit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga announced that preparations are underway for a meeting between President-elect Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sibiga noted that Zelensky had already spoken with Trump shortly after his election victory, News.az reports.

- They discussed possible future interactions at the leaders' level. As I have already mentioned, Volodymyr Zelensky's team and Donald Trump's team have begun preparations to organise the meeting - said the head of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      