Ukraine will not renew the agreement with the Russian Federation on the transit of Russian gas through its territory after the expiration of the current agreement, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on his X account, News.Az reports.

The head of government again announced this decision (representatives of the Ukrainian authorities have done this more than once recently) during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico. Shmyhal also emphasized that Ukraine's strategic goal is to deprive Russia of profits from oil and gas exports.The prime ministers of Ukraine and Slovakia met on Monday in Uzhgorod to discuss cooperation in the field of energy security and infrastructure projects.Commenting on the refusal of the Ukrainian authorities to renew the transit agreement, which expires on December 31,the Kremlin previously pointed to Russia's alternative supply routes to Europe. Experts believe that against this background, Ukraine will face annual revenue losses of $1.3 billion.

News.Az