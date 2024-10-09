Ukraine plans to lift arms export ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is considering lifting the ban on drone exports to increase revenues to $20 billion and strengthen domestic production for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukraine is considering lifting the ban on arms exports, News.Az reports citing VZ.Ru This decision is related to the need for funds to expand domestic production, in particular unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as to increase their purchases abroad.According to the publication, Ukrainian arms manufacturers can earn up to $20 billion from the export of military products. These funds are planned to be used to increase the production of UAVs, which is especially important for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which are experiencing an acute shortage of drones.Since the start of the special military operation, Kyiv has imposed a ban on the export of military goods. This restriction has affected the ability to purchase weapons and invest in research and development. Possible permission to export surplus military products is considered as a way to attract investors and strengthen the country's defense potential.

News.Az