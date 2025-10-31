+ ↺ − 16 px

Since the expiration of the Ukraine-Russia gas transit agreement in early 2025, Russian strikes have intensified, targeting Ukraine's gas production and infrastructure.

The strategy is deliberate: disrupt Ukraine’s heating season and freeze millions of Ukrainians out of their homes—a tactic that constitutes genocide under international law, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The numbers tell the story. According to Naftogaz of Ukraine, Ukrgasvydobuvannya, and the Razumkov Centre, Russia’s targeted attacks in late 2024 and early 2025 cut Ukraine’s gas production by 40%—approximately 8 billion cubic meters annually. Direct damages: €2-4 billion. In autumn 2025, Russian strikes on gas production facilities in the Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions caused devastating damage to production capacities in these critically important areas.

On the night of 10 October, Russia launched nearly 500 airborne weapons at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure: 465 Shahed and Gerbera drones, plus 32 missiles, including hypersonic Kinzhals and Iskander ballistic missiles.

Russia has attacked Ukraine’s civilian gas infrastructure seven times in October. “I am addressing everyone with a request to use gas as sparingly as possible. Today, every cubic metre saved counts,” CEO of Naftogaz Sergii Koretskyi noted.

News.Az