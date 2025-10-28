Russia strikes Ukrainian gas facilities for seventh time in October

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched its seventh attack this month on Ukraine’s civilian gas infrastructure, striking facilities in the Poltava region overnight, Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi said on Tuesday.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt — that’s the most important thing,” Koretskyi said, adding that repair crews are already assessing the damage and beginning restoration work, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Koretskyi, all targeted sites were non-military facilities, suggesting that Russia’s strikes were intended to disrupt Ukraine’s energy supply ahead of the winter season. “The sole purpose of these attacks is to leave Ukrainians without gas and heat,” he said.

Sources told RBC-Ukraine that extraction facilities in the Poltava region were damaged in the attack.

Since early autumn, Russia has intensified strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector, targeting thermal power plants (CHP) and other key infrastructure. Earlier this month, a Naftogaz CHP plant was hit, sparking a fire at the site.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russian forces launched 38 strike drones on Tuesday night, with 26 intercepted or neutralized by air defenses. However, 12 drones struck four locations, and debris from downed drones caused additional damage.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that continued attacks could lead to power shortages, prompting Kyiv to prepare for electricity imports from the EU to stabilize supplies.

News.Az