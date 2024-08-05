Ukraine receives $3.9 bln grant from US through World Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has received a $3.9 bln grant from the United States through the World Bank, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said in his Telegram channel.

"This is the first tranche of direct budget support from the United States in 2024. In total, this year Ukraine will receive $ 7.8 bln in direct budget support from the United States," he wrote.The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, clarified quoting Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko that the current grant will help the government of Ukraine reimburse priority expenses in the social and humanitarian sphere without increasing the debt burden.According to Shmygal, the funds will help finance priority budget expenses such as salaries of teachers, doctors and rescuers, as well as social benefits.The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine noted that direct budget support from the United States since February 2022 has reached almost $27 bln.

News.Az