Ukraine has formally requested the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to launch an independent investigation into Russia’s alleged use of banned chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces.

The move follows reports from Dutch and German intelligence agencies last week, citing evidence of widespread use of illegal toxic agents by Russian forces along the frontlines, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In its official submission, Kyiv called on the OPCW Director-General to initiate a mechanism that would not only investigate these claims but also identify those responsible, including organizers and sponsors. This comes amid rising concern over the use of chloropicrin, a World War I-era chemical, which the U.S. had accused Russia of deploying as early as May 2024.

At least 3 Ukrainian deaths have been attributed to chemical weapon exposure. Over 2,500 soldiers have reported symptoms consistent with chemical agents, Ukrainian health authorities say.

The OPCW’s 41-member Executive Council is currently holding four days of closed-door meetings, during which this request will be considered. Russia and Ukraine have both denied using chemical weapons since the conflict began in February 2022. The OPCW has not yet commented on Ukraine’s request.

This appeal echoes past actions taken by the OPCW, such as its creation of an investigative team in 2018 to identify those responsible for chemical weapon attacks in Syria.

Meanwhile, the UK has imposed new sanctions on two Russian individuals and one Russian entity under its chemical weapons regime in response to ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

This development adds to growing international concern over Russia’s conduct on the battlefield and may trigger further diplomatic and legal repercussions.

News.Az